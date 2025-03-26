Marvel Live Blog: What's Going On With Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby And All Those Chairs

Refresh

Special thanks go to whoever it was at Marvel Studios who did the math to figure out how much space each chair would need, and therefore how long a soundstage they needed to use. That's the true hero today.

(Image credit: Marvel) We're at about the two-hour mark, and we get the next chair. It's the new Black Widow, Florence Pugh.

There's this weird background sound that pops in sometimes that sounds like a drum roll, but I'm pretty sure it's just background noise. It makes me think music is about to start, but it doesn't happen.

Considering Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was the beginning of Marvel Phase 4, and save for an episode of What If...?, the actor and character have been nowhere, it's great to see him on this list.

(Image credit: Marvel) It's time for the newest name, and it's Shang-Chi. Simu Liu has joined the team. It will be so good to see him again.

With two of the Fantastic Four on our list, it seems likely that at some point her,e we'll get the names of Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn as well. Of course, considering how many names we got in between the first members of the team, it could be a while.

It's another piece of building music. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who will play the Ever Lovin' Blue Eyed Thing in Fantastic Four: First Steps is now on our list. (Image credit: Marvel)

Oh hey, we have a comment section again! Which actors are you hoping we see in this wild list of chairs? Let me know.

(Image credit: Marvel) New music is starting, an alarm goes off. I take back my previous comment, this is the most surprising name on the list. Tenoch Huerta Mejia's Namor is returning to the MCU.

If this is an "official" Avengers: Doomsday cast list, then this might be the most surprising name so far. Every other name save for Vanessa Kirby has been in the previous Avengers films, and considering that Doctor Doom will be the villain, seeing the Fantastic Four is expected. U.S. Agent appearing would indicate that the Thunderbolts will have an important future beyond their upcoming Marvel movie.

(Image credit: Marvel) The next piece of music starts up, we here some noise and the camera pans back up to normal size to reveal the name of...U.S. Agent Wyatt Russell.

It's been over an hour. We're going to be here all day.

I'll admit the camera moving over to what looked like no chair, only for it to drop to the Ant-Man-sized chair, was a nice touch. I wish every new reveal did something fun like that.

(Image credit: Marvel) Now we're getting...a very small chair. Ant-Man Paul Rudd has joined...whatever the hell this is.

I'm wondering if this is only going to give us names we already know in the MCU or if it will build to a brand new name, somebody joining the franchise for the first time. It would be cool, and might even make this whole exercise feel worthwhile.

Is anybody else bothered by the font? The lettering seems all over the place. The letter S looks especially weird. I didn't think fonts were something I cared about but apparently I've learned something new today.

(Image credit: Marvel) New music coming in. It's the Wakanda theme and the name we get is Letitia Wright.

So far we have one classic Avenger, one member of the Fantastic Four, one "new" Avenger, and one member of the Thunderbolts* cast. Does this mean something? Will the next name be one of the potential Young Avengers? Am I reading into this more than I should? Probably.

The speed of that last entry I think was a bit faster than the others. Hopefully that will continue and we won't be looking at chairs literally all day. Also, 2 million people are apparently wathing this on Twitter right now, so at least I'm not alone in my insanity.

(Image credit: Marvel) Now we're getting some more music and now we have Sebastian Stan's chair. The music wasn't familiar to me. Perhaps the Thunderbolts* theme?

My official prediction is that this the official announcement of Avengers: Doomsday beginning filming, or at least an announcement of what day, very soon, that will start. It would make sense to release an official cast list (which may not be a complete cast list) if that's the case

My first thought is that this is some sort of official cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, but if that's what this is, and if we're only going to get new names every 15 minutes, then you and I are going to be here literally all day, unless the cast is a lot smaller than we've been led to believe.

(Image credit: Marvel) Now we're getting some new music, the classic Avengers theme. It sounds like it's playing on a speaker in the room. Now the camera moves again, and we get a third chair with Anthony Mackie's name on it, and the music stops.