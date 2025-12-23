See Avengers: Doomsday's Captain America Reveal Finally Online In Full

It was rumored. It was leaked. It debuted in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Now, it has finally arrived online. The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is here. It confirms that, despite his recent denials, Steve Rogers will return in the big Avengers blowout movie. And he has a kid.

Captain America Is A Father?

The trailer itself is pretty straightforward. It simply shows Chris Evans entering a house, looking at his old Captain America uniform, and then holding a child and smiling. It's quite pretty, honestly, a very simple, and surprisingly peaceful way to get fans hyped for Doomsday. Check it out above.

Fans have been wondering what it all means since the trailer's release was first leaked. The implication is certainly that this is Steve Rogers' own child, likely one he had with Peggy Carter, but that's not entirely certain.

It's unclear if these are even scenes from Avengers: Doomsday or separate sequences shot specifically for this teaser trailer. This could be meant to give a snapshot of the life Steve Rogers has been living post-Avengers: Endgame, without actually letting us see scenes from the movie itself. The movie is still a year away, and with all the post-production work that will certainly be necessary, there's a question how much of the film even could be shown off right now.

Rumors that arrived before the trailer indicated Steve Rogers would be one of the main protagonists of Doomsday, but that too is unknown. It's possible the role could be smaller, though it seems unlikely the marketing would launch with this if the role was going to be a small one.

Three More Doomsday Trailers Are Reportedly Planned

If nothing else, I'm glad this trailer has found its way online only a couple of days after Avatar: Fire and Ash's opening weekend. It sets a precedent that will hopefully be followed by the other trailers. There are apparently three more teasers that have been made that will each run for a week in front of the new Avatar film.

Assuming that we can expect to see them online as well, that means that those people who want to see them early can certainly buy a ticket to Avatar every week but, if you just want to be able to see them, you won't be required to shell out the cash.

The next trailer reportedly features Chris Hemsworth's Thor, who was the first name announced when the official Avengers: Doomsday cast was revealed. It feels like a safe bet that one of the trailers, likely the last one, will include our first official look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Although, with a year until the movie's release, it's possible Marvel could be keeping that one in reserve for now.