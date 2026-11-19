It's an exciting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because after the VisionQuest finale brought back Wanda Maximoff, we're just a month away from the next upcoming Marvel movie with Avengers: Doomsday. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are expecting big things from the crossover event, especially with The Russo Brothers back behind the camera. Anthony Mackie will be back as Sam Wison/ Captain America, and dropped a 10-word description about what the blockbuster is about.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, which is why there are so many theories and rumors swirling around the internet. Mackie is part of the ensemble Doomsday cast list, which will see multiple teams of heroes unite to battle Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. In a clip from the podcast Happy Sad Confused's Instagram, the Hurt Locker actor was asked to describe the movie, and he responded with:

It’s a day full of a lot of fucking Doom.

Points were made. Marvel's security is notoriously tight, so the 48 year-old actor isn't able to share much ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's release in December. So while the above comments didn't reveal any new information, it's a funny way of describing the forthcoming battle against the villainous title character. Luckily the wait is nearly over for its release in theaters.

This clip arrived online shortly after Anthony Mackie seemingly spoiled Paul Bettany appearing in Doomsday. He has since defended those viral comments, but clearly fans are dissecting every comment made about the mysterious Avengers flick. So perhaps keeping future teases brief is the smartest movie in the final weeks of press.

Stakes are always high for the Avengers movies, and the next one is no exception. We haven't seen the team of heroes together since Infinity War and Endgame, which resulted in the death of beloved characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, and more. Because of this, fans are nervous about which characters might not make it out alive this time around. As a reminder, you can re-watch Doomsday's trailer below.

Anticipation Avengers: Doomsday has reached a fever pitch, with fans desperate for information about what's to come, and what surprise characters might pop up. Kevin Feige teased that more heroes will appear outside of the initial cast list, which was proven right when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers got his own trailer. Now fans are expecting to see Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, and there's not telling who might appearing during its mysterious runtime. The stakes are sky high, and Mackie's comments, albeit brief, drive that home.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. The wait is nearly over, so we'll see if the blockbuster hits theaters without anything (else) being spoiled.