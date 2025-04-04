Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confirms More Avengers: Doomsday Castings Are Forthcoming, And There Are Two Characters I Need To See Return Above All Others

Avengers: Doomsday is coming in 2026, and it will feature a stacked cast. Last week, 27 actors were announced for the upcoming Marvel movie, including several players from the original X-Men movies. Normally 27 prominent actors in any movie would be astounding, but for Marvel Studios, this was just the opening Doomsday salvo. Following Robert Downey Jr.’s tease of more names to come, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed there will indeed be other Doomsday castings revealed at a later date. Now my fingers are crossed that two MCU characters in particular will be part of that group.

Feige shared this information in a video that was presented during the Disney panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. With principal photography set to start in a few days, the executive said:

I’m here on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. You may have heard the announcement last week where we unveiled many of the cast members, but not all who joined the film. That’s one of the things that makes the Avengers so special: the alchemy of the characters coming together onscreen. In Doomsday, we’ve got Avengers, Thunderbolts, Wakandans, the Fantastic Four and even the original X-Men.

Now it should be noted that several other characters have been reported to appear in Avengers: Doomsday beyond the official 27, including Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, as well as Chris Evans in an undisclosed role. But there are plenty of other characters who still have question marks stamped on them, and it’s hard to say how many will be revealed ahead of the Doomsday’s release or saved for the movie itself. Personally, I’m hoping that Monica and Maria Rambeau are added to the group.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvels end-credits scene showed that after closing the rupture between realities created during the battle with Dar-Benn, Monica Rambeau woke up in another corner of the Marvel multiverse. In this universe, her mother is still alive and is the superhero Binary, though she never gave birth to her own daughter. She’s also affiliated with the mutant scientist Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast, who mentioned Professor X, confirming that a version of the X-Men exist in this universe.

Since Kelsey Grammer is set to reprise Beast in Avengers: Doomsday, here’s what I’m thinking: the X-Men characters appearing in the movie hail from this universe where Monica Rambeau ended up rather than the original Fox universe. If I’m correct about this, then it would be weird if Monica and Maria didn’t appear. Maria’s already affiliated with the X-Men and Monica will likely follow in her footsteps, so there’s no reason to keep them on the sidelines.

Disney Plus Annual Plan: $159.99 A Year - Save 16%

If you enjoy streaming the MCU's movies and TV shows, it's worth considering paying for a year of Disney+ upfront and saving yourself over $30. Rather than paying the monthly rate of $15.99 a month on its Ad-Free standalone plan (working out as $191.88 a year), you can pay just $159.99 for 12 months.

Our own Sarah El-Mahmoud speculated that most of Avengers: Doomsday will be set in this other universe, and it won’t be until the very end that Monica will make contact with Captain Marvel in the Sacred Timeline to warn her about Doctor Doom, setting the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars. Even if this theory doesn’t end up being accurate, and even if I’m wrong about the type of X-Men will see in Doomsday, I want to see Monica back in action and how Maria does as Binary. Hopefully she fares better than the Maria who was Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Whatever ends up happening with this, I’m looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday’s release on May 1, 2026. Just like Infinity War and Endgame did for The Infinity Saga, Doomsday and Secret Wars will bring The Multiverse Saga to a close, so the more cast members that can get in on this epic two-parter, the better.