Years After Josh Brolin Turned Down Avatar, He Shared His Take On James Cameron Allegedly Being ‘Angry’ About Him Not Taking The Gig

Known for his superb performances in films like No Country for Old Men and Sicario as well as his work as Thanos in the Marvel movies, Josh Brolin has done quite a bit. What some may not know is that one BTS fact about the Avatar is that the Inherent Vice actor was apparently on James Cameron’s radar for a key role in what would become one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. Yet Brolin turned down the chance to star in one of Cameron's best movies and, years after that, he's now sharing his take on the filmmaker's alleged anger over that.

Josh Brolin recently opened up about the situation during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger . He specifically shed light on his perspective about what went down and addressing the alleged tension between himself and the legendary director. The actor explained that his decision to pass on the project wasn’t a personal slight but a matter of prioritizing other commitments at the time:

I heard he was angry. … I don’t mean to make people angry. I understand it, because when you have something in your mind and you have a status and a power that you're used to people feeling really grateful that you are offering it to them. I don’t know if that’s the case with [Cameron], because I don’t know him well enough. [My choice] was based on [the other project], it wasn’t based on him.

More on Josh Brolin (Image credit: Paramount/Lionsgate) That Time Josh Brolin Didn't Realize Denzel Washington Was Fully In Character And Touched Him On The Shoulder. What Happened Next Was Wild

The Goonies alum’s comments offer a rare glimpse into the dynamics of Hollywood decision-making, where choices can ripple beyond the immediate parties involved. For James Cameron, who is known for his relentless perfectionism and dedication to his craft, it’s easy to see why he may have been disappointed when the Dune star opted out. The Avatar films have become a cultural phenomenon, with the original 2009 film still holding the title as one of the highest-grossing movies of all time and igniting a series of films. The third entry -- the upcoming Fire and Ash -- is set for the 2025 movie schedule .

That said, Josh Brolin’s comments exemplify the tough decisions actors face when weighing big career moves. At the time, he may have been juggling other high-profile projects or felt the role in Avatar didn’t align with his vision. And, honestly, who could blame him? Even the first installment of James Cameron’s sci-fi juggernaut was a massive commitment and not just a quick gig.

Interestingly, the choice doesn’t appear to have caused any lasting tension—at least not from the Outer Range star’s perspective. While he acknowledged hearing that James Cameron might have been upset, the True Grit actor was clear about his respect for the Aliens director’s work and his undeniable legacy in Hollywood. And let’s not forget: Brolin’s career hasn’t exactly suffered. With an Oscar nomination under his belt and roles in everything from critically acclaimed dramas to billion-dollar franchises, it’s safe to say he made his choices count.

Still, it’s hard not to indulge in a little “what if” thinking. Would theYoung Riders alum’s presence in Avatar have altered the trajectory of the franchise? Could his performance have brought something unique to the world of Pandora, or would it have simply been another jewel in the crown of a film packed with stunning visuals and unforgettable performances? We’ll never know. What we do know is that since 2009, Brolin, now 56, has delivered standout roles, from Dune to Avengers: Endgame.

Most recently, Josh Brolin showed off his comedic chops in a a barely-discussed gem of a film that’s flown under the radar this year. Brothers, which also stars Peter Dinklage, is available to stream with a Prime Video subscription .