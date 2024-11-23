That Time Josh Brolin Didn't Realize Denzel Washington Was Fully In Character And Touched Him On The Shoulder. What Happened Next Was Wild
Definitely one of Brolin's crazier BTS moments.
It goes without saying that there are great Josh Brolin movies, and he's become a legend in his own right. No Country For Old Men, True Grit, and Dune are just a few of the major titles under his belt. However, when he joined the all-star cast of American Gangster with Denzel Washington in 2007, he didn’t have quite the amount of clout and experience he does now. Brolin recently opened up about working on the film, and detailed one moment when he touched Washington, while he was in character. And what happened next was wild.
Josh Brolin recently was interviewed on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, during which he talked about working with Denzel Washington. It was during the chat that he recalled the crazy misunderstanding they once had that could’ve led to blows. Everyone is friends now but, while makingAmerican Gangster, Brolin was the buzzy hot shot star coming off of No Country For Old Men, and newly experiencing a career renaissance after years long professional struggles following Goonies. Brolin began his story by saying the following:
This may or may not have set a tense tone for meeting and working with a legend like Washington for the first time. Even with the encouragement Brian Grazer, one of the producers of the film, the Avengers alum was nervous. That was especially true when the Oscar winner started tinkering with the scene structure in their first scene together. The whole energy resulted in Brolin flubbing a line:
That's not exactly the kind of impression you want to give when working with a Hollywood icon. Yet considering the circumstance, it’s definitely understandable. The situation didn’t get better when Denzel Washington responded completely in character as Frank Lucus from the movie, which was something Josh Brolin didn’t expect:
What a crazy awkward experience, especially considering Washington’s process wasn’t explained to Brolin. Sets are unique environments, where actors are seemingly willing for things to get a little dicey for the sake of a scene working. In American Gangster, the two actors' characters are adversaries, so this kind of response makes sense for the movie. However, it probably didn’t make much sense in the context of co-workers meeting for the first time. Thankfully, things were quickly smoothed over, as the Jonah Hex alum explained:
Josh Brolin also said that whenever he and his ex-co-star see each other now, it’s incredibly friendly, and Washington always gives him a big hug. So the “no touching” thing was seemingly just a way into the character. Brolin works differently, as his character work exists more between action and cut. These are definitely different methods, but the combative energy this created was clearly right for the scene.
Both actors are tremendous in American Gangster, and the film easily signifies one of Denzel Washington’s most iconic roles. The tone he created comes across when he and Brolin are opposite each other on screen. And, even if it created a strange moment for the performers, you can't argue with the finished film.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You can revisit Josh Brolin and Denzel Washington in one of Ridley Scott’s best movies, American Gangster, which is currently streamable with a Netflix subscription. For other interesting showbiz stories from Brolin, make sure to check out his book, From Under the Truck, which is now available to buy on Amazon.
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.