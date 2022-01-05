Zombieland’s Abigail Breslin Is The Latest Hollywood Actress To Step Away From Social Media After Dealing With Trolling

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen actors who are part of huge franchises backing out of online platforms, as a result of some less than optimal interactions. Stillwater and Zombieland actor Abigail Breslin is the latest Hollywood actress to step away from social media, after dealing with trolling. While she’s not totally quitting the scene, Ms. Breslin is indeed giving herself time to decompress and be free of her critics.

This latest round of comments stemmed from an earlier post that the actor had made, showing her and a group of friends posing in a photo without masks. Highlighting a comment made about said post, Abigail Breslin explained her temporary departure on Instagram . Here’s that post’s contents, in its entirety:

The social media hiatus is, sadly, also spurred by continued comments that bring up the memory of her late father, Michael , who passed away after a battle with COVID. Michael Breslin’s untimely death last February has been a sticking point for some of the harshest comments that the actress has received online. It’s because of everything mentioned above, as well as another round of discourse that actually criticized Ms. Breslin for wearing a mask on a theme park ride, that have resulted in this story’s outcome.

As alluded to, Abigail Breslin is the latest, and possibly most serious, social media hiatus/departure we’ve seen in recent years. This is after the heated reaction to the Star Wars sequel trilogy saw two of its own cast members leaving those platforms entirely . Both Kelly Marie Tran, as well as Daisy Ridley, ditched the scene to better themselves, with Ridley in particular stating that social media was, “just not for [her.]” Though Breslin is only taking a short leave of absence from the web, she'll have plenty of other things to keep her occupied.

Promising updates on her new EP Witchcraft in the near future, she has every intention of returning to her fans “in a few days.” Circumstances may not be ideal surrounding this recent development, but at least this break seems to be happening at the right time. For now, her short breakup with Instagram is just the latest story of handling the pitfalls that naturally accompany such a platform, open to both fans and detractors alike.