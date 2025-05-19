'I'm A Middle Age Woman And Can Handle Rude People" Candace Cameron Bure Gets Candid About The Hateful Messages She Gets About Aging And Her Looks On A Daily Basis

In the years since hanging up her Tanner family duds with Fuller House’s easter egg-filled final season, Candace Cameron Bure has largely stayed busy building up her career as a multi-hyphenate creative for Great American Media and kicking off a new cozy movie mystery franchise as Ainsley McGregor. (Not to mention performing on The Masked Singer to honor Bob Saget.) She’s also been as active as ever on social media, and opened up about the age-related negativity she’s faced online.

Taking to Instagram Stories, where the day before she’d shared her thoughts on Sunday’s sermon, Bure posted a pic of a DM sent by a fan (for lack of a better word) who sent a screengrab of the actress talking, with the following message attached:

"U look really old here...not aging well???"

Bure surprisingly left the person's name publicized as part of her post, and also shared her own reaction to the message, which was essentially to point out that it's far from the only example in her inbox. As she put it:

I received countless messages like this on the daily. As much as I love connecting on social media, this is one of the downfalls. I'm a middle age woman and can handle rude people. Imagine how this affects our children.

It wasn't too long before Candace Cameron Bure shared another introspective post in regards to the hateful messages she receives, perhaps due to an influx in messages specifically inquiring about the prior post. Though it's hard to tell whether or not the follow-up responses were positive or not. In her words:

I shared the last post, not for sympathy but to show the kinds of messages I receive daily. DAILY!! Aging is sensitive. Comments like this hurt, no matter whether they meant to be mean spirited or just a shared 'opinion.' As I embrace aging, I'm choosing to do it as naturally and as gracefully as possible.

When it comes to social media comments, celebrities are often damned if they do, and damned if they don't. In this context, Bure faces rude comments about how she looks for her age, but to her point, if she didn't choose to go "naturally," then the odds are high that she'd get hateful messages about the outcome of whatever elective surgery she chose to get.

Bure reflected on the notion that others' negativity likely has a source that hits close to home for them. As she put it:

I imagine the people who write these kinds of messages are reflecting what they are personally feeling about their own self to some degree. I feel sad for them and pray for their hearts to know the love of God. Be kind. Uplift others. Spread joy.

Candace Cameron Bure has spoken out about receiving “public hate” in the more recent years of her lengthy entertainment career, with a lot of it tying back to her comments about “traditional marriages” after taking on the Great American Media gig. (Those comments sparked a rumored feud between Bure and fellow Full House vet Jodie Sweetin, which Sweetin more recently claimed was a non-issue.

When it comes to getting back to work on the small screen, Candace Cameron Bure will soon be seen reprising the role of criminologist Ainsley McGregor in the second live-action adaptation of Candace Havens' novels, with A Case for the Winemaker having debuted in 2024. The second film, Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker, will co-star Aaron Ashmore and Robin Dunne, and recently release the first trailer, seen below!

Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker will premiere on Great American Pure Flix on Thursday, May 22.