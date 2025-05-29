Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Real About Disliking Being On Social Media As A Famous Person: 'I'm Like An Old Lady'

If nothing else, you can, seemingly always, say that actress Gwyneth Paltrow is honest. The proud vagina candle maven has been known to open up about everything from hiding in her parents house after winning her Oscar at 26, to living with ex Chris Martin after they split and how hard it is to be an empty-nester . Now the Marvel star is opening up about being “an old lady” when it comes to social media.

What Did Gwyneth Paltrow Say About Disliking Being On Social Media?

While it’s not impossible to be famous today and stay off social media (or at least not put your whole life online), it’s not something that’s done on a regular basis. In fact, most people, whether they’re celebrities or not, use social media regularly, but the pressure to show every aspect of one’s life must certainly be greater the more well known a person is.

During an episode of The Goop Podcast where Gwyneth Paltrow spoke with actress Kerry Washington, the welcoming lifestyle company founder spoke about her feelings on social media, and admitted that some of her reticence likely has to do with age. As she said:

There's a part of it I think that just is like a pre-Internet kid. I always wrestle a little bit with, 'Why are we having to put everything on social media? We just met with our video team. I'm always like, 'Chase, I don't want to be on Instagram!' You know?

OMG. Gwynnie! I don’t want to be on Instagram, either! But I am, because it’s just what people do now. Of course, no one is expecting me to share literally everything I do during the day, so I’m totally free to sit back, follow a bunch of other folks and enjoy the view. When fans see Paltrow on social media, well, they want her to share things.

Several stars have spoken about the immense pressure that can come from being online and opening your life up to fans. It has, in fact, caused a number of them to at least take breaks from it. Recently, A Complete Unknown star and Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro admitted that she’s deleted her social media several times , and had to do it while filming that movie and again as positive reactions came in.

Other famous folk have talked about doing the same social media “detox” for a while, with Only Murders in the Building lead Selena Gomez calling the process “the most rewarding gift.” This is likely because, as Home Town host Erin Napier once noted, regardless of what you post, the comments can be “really rude.” While that can certainly harm one’s mental health, however, the potential positives tend to outweigh some of the negatives for Paltrow, and that’s exactly why she continues to use it. As she added:

And yet, especially around the topic of mental health, or anything really that's heavily stigmatized, social media is this way to destigmatize. ... [like] wait, this is how you change culture and the tools right now are social media. So even though I'm like an old lady trying to get with the times of how this works... [I try to] get comfortable with it.

And, lucky for us, she has gotten “comfortable” with it and continues to share with fans on a regular basis.