Tom Cruise Shares Epic Top Gun: Maverick Video Flying Planes

The trailers for Top Gun: Maverick certainly tease a thrilling theatrical experience, especially when it comes to the upcoming flight sequences. While footage looks awesome on our computers or phones, it's no doubt going to be a wild ride in movies. The audience should also feel like they're in the air, and complete with thrilling takeoffs, barrel rolls, and dips in altitude. And in that way, Maverick can bring something unique to the table that its predecessor wasn't able to do, given the technology.