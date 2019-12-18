One Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Actor Is Expecting Fan Backlash

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As far as movie franchises go, there are none quite as beloved as Star Wars. George Lucas' colorful world has entertained moviegoers for decades, with entire generations of film fans brought up on the beloved space opera. But because the property has such a personal meaning for fans, they can also take personal umbrage with certain narrative choices. Just look at how Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi was originally met by the fandom. And The Rise of Skywalker's Richard E. Grant is actually expecting backlash for the highly anticipated blockbuster.