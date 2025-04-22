After Anora's Mikey Madison Allegedly Passed On Star Wars, Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Her Decision
Reaction to the Oscar winner turning down Star Wars is surprising.
Over this past weekend at Star Wars Celebration, fans of the galaxy far, far, away took a deep dive into the future of the franchise. One of the most exciting developments was confirmation that Ryan Gosling will star in a new Star Wars film from Shawn Levy that is set to film later this year. Unfortunately, it appears that Oscar winner Mikey Madison won’t be joining him.
It had previously been rumored that Madison had been offered a role in Levy’s Star Wars film, but her name was not announced for the newly titled upcoming Star Wars movie Star Wars: Starfighter, and according to Variety, Madison has turned down the part. Perhaps surprisingly, the overwhelming response to Madison’s decision has been positive, but not all for the same reasons.
Some Fans Think Mikey Madison Is Too Good For Star Wars
I was honestly a bit disappointed that such a great actress as Mikey Madison had decided against joining Star Wars, but it seems, based on the responses, I am very much in the minority. On Variety’s Instagram post reporting that the actress passed, every comment seems to be in favor of the decision.
A bulk of the comments seem to be of the opinion that Madison is just too good for something as base as Star Wars. The feeling is that she must have chosen artistic integrity over what was likely a significant paycheck. Others believe she made a good call by avoiding dealing with a fandom that is seen by many as toxic. Others seem convinced that the movie simply won’t be good, and thus, not associating with it is the right call. Comments include…
- With that fandom, I couldn’t blame her, Star Wars is dead and the fandom killed it
- Oh my god integrity over a payday - God I love this woman. 👏
- She wants to do more auteur roles, and I don't blame her.
- Dodged a bullet there. Shawn Levy is a hack
While a lot of Mikey Madison fans are glad she didn’t join the upcoming Star Wars movie, there are plenty of people who agree with the end result, but are clearly not fans.
Some Fans Think Star Wars Is Too Good For Mikey Madison
The second group of responses to the news that Mikey Madison isn’t joining Star Wars: Starfighter are those that feel that either the actress wouldn’t have been the right fit for the franchise, or those who think she actually made the wrong choice, either for her career, or simply her bank account. Those comments include…
- Might be the type of role she comes to regret not doing.
- She played a hooker in a very boring movie and then turns down Star Wars? 😂
- Good for Star Wars. Next.
- Yeah, those millions of dollars who cares about that
The exact reason Madison passed on the role is unclear. Maybe it was artistic integrity, maybe it was unhappiness with the script, or maybe it was just a scheduling conflict or an inability to agree on contract details. Whatever the reason, it seems a lot of people think it was the right decision, even if they can’t agree on why. This will certainly open the door for another actress who might be more interested in joining massive Star Wars fan Ryan Gosling.
Whoever does take the role will be chosen soon. Star Wars: Starfighter is the only other Star Wars movie to have a confirmed release date other than next year's The Mandalorian and Grogu, so production is set to begin very soon.
