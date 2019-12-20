Subscribe To Was Bringing Emperor Palpatine Back A Good Decision? Let Us Know Your Thoughts Updates
Warning: The following article itself doesn't really contain spoilers, but the comment section absolutely will. So, if you haven't gotten a chance to see Episode IX yet, we would strongly encourage you to bookmark this page and come back later. If you continue, you spoil yourself at your own risk.
After more than 40 years the Skywalker Saga is coming to an end. Throughout the series we've had our fair share of big bad villains, from the iconic Darth Vader to Darth Maul, but there has always been one true antagonist pulling the strings from behind the scenes, Sheev Palpatine.
The latest trailers for Star Wars Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker confirm that the elusive Emperor is back after a notable absence in the sequel trilogy. We also got a chance to see the movie earlier this week and can confirm he's in it. Not surprisingly, Palpatine's return has generated a fair bit of discourse and plenty of #hottakes from Star Wars fans.
So now we want to know, after watching the movie, how did you feel about the return of Sheev Palaptine in Rise of Skywalker? Was bringing him back a good decision? Cast your vote in our poll and sound off in the comments!