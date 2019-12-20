Was Bringing Emperor Palpatine Back A Good Decision? Let Us Know Your Thoughts

Warning: The following article itself doesn't really contain spoilers, but the comment section absolutely will. So, if you haven't gotten a chance to see Episode IX yet, we would strongly encourage you to bookmark this page and come back later. If you continue, you spoil yourself at your own risk.

After more than 40 years the Skywalker Saga is coming to an end. Throughout the series we've had our fair share of big bad villains, from the iconic Darth Vader to Darth Maul, but there has always been one true antagonist pulling the strings from behind the scenes, Sheev Palpatine.