Star Wars’ John Boyega Reveals What Rian Johnson Could Have ‘Done Better’ In The Last Jedi

But I will be honest in saying and I think that they could have done better with it, especially with Finn and Rose. You know, as a black person, you're going to feel a big type of weight. You had nothing to do with Rey and Kylo... the story just wasn't here for me with Finn and Rose. I definitely enjoyed- I didn't notice that on set, it was only when I watched it. But I enjoyed the experience of making it.