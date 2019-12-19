Subscribe To Star Wars’ John Boyega Reveals What Rian Johnson Could Have ‘Done Better’ In The Last Jedi Updates
After years of patiently waiting, the time has finally come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters tonight, wrapping up the current trilogy and overarching Skywalker Saga in the process. The pressure is on for director J.J. Abrams to deliver, especially after the divisive work of his predecessor Rian Johnson. Johnson took risk and subverted expectations with The Last Jedi, and Finn actor John Boyega recently revealed a part of the movie that the director could have "done better" with. Namely, the romance between Finn and Rose.
Finn had a clear crush on Rey in The Force Awakens, but Rian Johnson kept the trio of new heroes separate throughout the course of The Last Jedi. Instead, John Boyega was paired with Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico, and the pair took an ill-fated adventure through Canto Bight. Ahead of The Rise of Skywalker's release, Boyega has been open about his problems with the last sequel, recently saying:
Well, that was certainly frank. It looks like John Boyega wasn't a big fan of Finn's possible romantic connection with Rose Tico. He doesn't think that plot line was handled well. And furthermore, he wishes that Finn had a more integral part of the main plot. Although considering how the Canto Bight mission was basically useless, you can't blame the actor.
John Boyega's comments to THR's Hollywood Remixed is refreshingly candid take on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That blockbuster is the most divisive installment of the franchise yet, and has split fans in the years since it hit theaters. But the call is also coming from inside the house, as Boyega has some issues with how his character's story was handled in Episode VII. In fact, he even confided in Mark Hamill about his concerns during filming.
Rose and Finn's journey took them to Canto Bight in search of a master codebreaker that could help The Resistance escape the First Order. It was a distraction from the main plot, and while Rose was solid addition to the cast, their romance felt forced. I mean, wasn't Finn still head over heels for Rey? Rose and Finn ultimately shared a kiss on Crait, although it was without passion and she passed out shortly after.
It should be interesting to see how Finn as a character is serviced in The Rise of Skywalker, especially because it'll likely be the last we see of him. John Boyega pushed for his character to have a more meaty role in Episode IX, and it looks like the trio of new heroes will finally be together. Smart money says we also get an answer regarding who Finn ends up with, as he's pretty much the galaxy's most eligible bachelor.
