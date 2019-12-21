5 Star Wars Moments That Prove J.J. Abrams And Rian Johnson Were Not On The Same Page

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we learn that Luke has exhiled himself to wait for his own death, and to let the Jedi die with him. He thinks the galaxy is better off without Luke Skywalker, but Rey helps him to see that isn't true. Luke then returns, in a form, to face down Kylo Ren and in doing so gives hope back to the galaxy. In the finale of the film, we see small children telling the story of Luke Skywalker to each other and, one assumes, inspiring them.