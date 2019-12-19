All The Little Women Book Moments Greta Gerwig Wishes She Could Have Put In The Movie

Adaptations of books to the big screen are regularly met with disappointment among fans when certain favorite moments from the source material wind up being left out the locked picture. And particularly when it comes to a classic book like Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, there will inevitably be gripes from die-hards. Writer/director Greta Gerwig has already beat them to the punch, however, as there are a number of moments she wishes she could fit into her take on the beloved novel. But, it’s 759 pages, and the film is only two hours and 15 minutes long.