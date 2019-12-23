The Gentleman Trailer: Watch Matthew McConaughey Wreak Havoc In Guy Ritchie’s Latest Crime Movie

The Gentleman also stars the likes of Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Strong and Eddie Marsan, among others. While this movie most certainly won’t be lacking in graphic violence, in keeping with Guy Ritchie’s classic filmography, it looks like there will be plenty of lighthearted/humorous moments. I especially got a kick out of Grant’s Fletcher walking out of the bathroom, seeing a corpse being transported out and immediately making up an excuse to use the facilities again.