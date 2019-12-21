Star Wars' Natalie Portman Honors End Of Skywalker Saga With Padmé Amidala Photo

Given her Star Wars experience, Natalie Portman might have some solid advice to offer the franchise’s newest stars, who have faced their own wave of considerable backlash following The Last Jedi. After all, even though the prequels still have some detractors, many fans have warmed to them over the years, and they’ve enjoyed a bit of a renaissance. As for Natalie Portman, she’s spoken honestly about how her performance as Padmé, and the subsequent attention she received, marked a turning point in her career. Though she said that initially directors were hesitant to hire her after Star Wars, she eventually went on to nab huge roles in films like Thor, and won an Oscar for Black Swan.