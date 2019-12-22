Reylo Fans Have Blunt Words About Rey And Kylo In Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker

Rey and Kylo fought several times in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but Kylo also tried to get Rey to join him again. She said she had wanted to take his hand when he put it out the last time. Ultimately, the connection between them was explained as a Force dyad. Their powers helped to take down the Emperor, aka Grandpa Paps. Rey's big I Am Iron Man (ok not that, but sorta) speech ended in her death, but Kylo was able to revive her. They shared a kiss. It was a big moment for Reylo fans.