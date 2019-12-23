Eddie Murphy Still Feels Like 'An Idiot' For Turning Down One Hit Movie

When you look at Eddie Murphy’s career, it’s hard to see how it could have been much better. He is one of the most heralded stand-up comics of all time and as an actor he has been in classics like Beverly Hills Cop, 48 Hours and Trading Places, animated hits like Mulan and the Shrek franchise and he even got an Oscar nomination for Dreamgirls. But there is one hit movie that Eddie Murphy still feels like ‘an idiot’ for turning down: Who Framed Roger Rabbit.