Yes, Jumanji: The Next Level Does Have A Connection To Robin Williams' Movie

The challenge is that the original Jumanji kind of time warps itself out of existence at the end of the movie so that the events of that movie never happened, so it kind of has a Back to the Future trick. That makes it very hard to have threads from that movie continue into our movies, although it’s also important for us to try where we can to make that happen because we have a lot of reverence for that movie and I think it’s a stronger methodology if they do connect… That’s one of my favorite scenes in the movie.