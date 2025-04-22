I Did Not Think I Would Type Enola Holmes And Adolescence In The Same Sentence, But Millie Bobby Brown's Threequel Announcement Is Full Of Surprises
It's called range.
What do Netflix’s Adolescence and Enola Holmes have in common? Well, nothing on the surface. In fact, they couldn’t be more different. However, they have a few very strong commonalities. One is that they’re both big hits that can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, obviously. The second, and the more important one, is that they share a director and writer, Philip Barantini and Jack Thorne, respectively, as they are now both set to work on Enola Holmes 3.
After creating and directing Adolescence, which has been one of the smash hits of the 2025 TV schedule, Thorne and Barantini are staying at Netflix to pen and direct the third Enola Holmes movie, respectively. Earlier this year, their crime drama series made waves due to its one-take episodes and intense story. So, with that in mind, Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge announced their threequel’s production with this delightfully fitting (and low-key stressful) oner:
Now, Enola Holmes and Adolescence are two titles I never expected to write in the same sentence (with the exception of if they somehow wound up in Netflix’s schedule around the same time). However, here we are. And their connection actually makes so much sense.
Philip Barantini is a totally new addition to this world, with Enola Holmes 3 serving as his follow-up to Adolescence.
Meanwhile, Jack Thorne is actually one of the masterminds behind both projects. He co-created and wrote the binge-worthy Adolescence, and for the last few months, all the focus has been on that. However, he is also one of the people behind Enola Holmes, another wickedly successful Netflix project. He wrote the screenplay for both of the films about Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, and he’s writing the script for this third film as well.
Now, Enola Holmes 3 will notably be the first film in this series that Harry Bradbeer didn’t direct. While he did a good job with the first two, I have to admit the idea of having Barantini’s voice in the mix to provide a new take on Milly Bobby Brown’s character excites me.
Plus, what makes this even better is that Barantini has a history with Thorne. They both played pivotal roles in Adolescence. I’d also assume that if Adolescence gets a Season 2, they’d collaborate again for it, considering how well their first installment was received. So, we know they know how to work together well, and hopefully, that means we’ll be in for something special with Enola Holmes 3.
I also hope it means we’ll get some cool one-take shots in Enola Holmes. That method of filming was Adolescence’s whole thing, and I think this Sherlock Holmes adjacent mystery could benefit from it too. These films have so much fast talking and amazing action in them, it’d be ten times more fun to see Enola in a walk and talk with one of her brothers or evading a bad guy while running through the streets in a shot that has no cuts.
Now that we know Enola Holmes 3 is finally happening with such an exciting filmmaker, the fantasies about what could happen in it are flying around in my mind. According to Netflix, the movie will take place in Malta, where our favorite young crime solver will face “a case more tangled and treacherous than she has faced before.” We also know that alongside Brown and Partidge, Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Sherlock and Himesh Patel will join the cast as Watson!
Overall, this sounds like a project Philip Barantini and Jack Thorne can have a blast with, and I can’t wait to see where they take this story now that they have Adolescence under their belts (hopefully, it includes some incredible oners).
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
