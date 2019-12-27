The First Avengers Movie Is Better Than Anything Star Wars Has Ever Done

Better Fan Service

This really pertains more to Episodes 7, 8, and 9, but one thing that interests me about Star Wars is the nostalgia factor. I was born in 1983, the same year that Return of the Jedi came out in theaters. Sure, I knew all about Star Wars growing up, even though I wasn’t alive during its best moments, since I had all the VHS tapes. You know, the ones where Han shot first. But they weren’t my trilogy. So when the prequels came out, I wasn’t all that pumped for them since I never really wanted a continuation of the story (and certainly not one that went to the past). When those ended up sucking. So when Disney announced that they were making a new trilogy that went forward this time, I was again not too enthused. And what we ended up getting was half-steps forward, since they had a lot of the characters from the original trilogy, and new characters that were like Han, Luke, and Leia, but worse. In that way, the series has relied too heavily on its past to create a truly compelling future.