Zack Snyder Unleashes A Slew Of Justice League Content As A Christmas Gift For Fans

Merry Christmas, Zack Snyder fans. Here’s a slew of photos from what once was known as The Snyder Cut, and from now on will be referred to as Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
Snyder has been active sharing images from his version of Justice League – not the theatrical cut, which was a betrayal of his vision – on his social media program Vero. We’re going to embed the Tweet from the official Twitter account @RTSnyderCut, as they share easier. But they are continuing a “Holy Grail” theme that Snyder has been pushing over the past few days, referring to his 214-minute version of Justice League as the Grail.
It started here, with this image of Steppenwolf:
The reference is to the 1981 movie Excalibur, where Perceval (Paul Geoffrey) embarks on a quest to find the Grail to save King Arthur. Is this similar to Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) going on a quest to Unite the Seven in order to bring Superman (Henry Cavill) back?
Snyder continued that theme on Christmas Day, sharing images – some old, one or two new – from Zack Snyder’s Justice League that sync up with the quote from Excalibur.. It started with a Batman shot, followed by two good Cyborg images:
The real bombs were saved for Christmas day, as they arrived just a few hours ago. It started with this incredible shot of Cavill as Superman, resurrected. It’s the first time that we have seen Clark on Vero, except for the Black Suit shot, because Snyder would argue that he has not emerged from his grave yet.
You are Arthur. That is VERY telling. He’s the “king” that Bruce was trying to save by finding the Grail. Who KNEW, this whole time, that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was an homage to Excalibur!?!
After that shot of Bruce finding what was lost, Snyder dropped the ultimate bomb, an image that likely will be shared and celebrated by ZS fans for years.
“Drink from the chalice, and be reborn.”
But WHEN, Zack? That’s the forever question, until Zack Snyder’s Justice League gets released. We still don’t know when that will be. But after this Christmas Day onslaught, it certainly feels like we are closer than ever before to seeing Snyder’s vision for DC’s super-powered team brought to life and released for fans.