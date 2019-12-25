Zack Snyder Unleashes A Slew Of Justice League Content As A Christmas Gift For Fans

Snyder has been active sharing images from his version of Justice League – not the theatrical cut, which was a betrayal of his vision – on his social media program Vero. We’re going to embed the Tweet from the official Twitter account @RTSnyderCut, as they share easier. But they are continuing a “Holy Grail” theme that Snyder has been pushing over the past few days, referring to his 214-minute version of Justice League as the Grail.