James Corden Hasn't Bothered To See Cats After Hearing 'It's Terrible'

If you're following the film industry right now then you know two things. First, we're still fighting over Star Wars, and second, Cats is a nightmare inducing eldritch horror that can't be explained, it can only be experienced. Not that I'd recommend doing that of course. The movie has been getting trashed in reviews and skewered on social media. It's so bad, that apparently James Corden, who is in the movie, has yet to actually see it.