Monica Barbaro's Summer Photo Dump Is Goals, But It's The Top Gun: Maverick Reunion I'm Loving Most

Fun times are coming for Monica Barbaro. Next spring, she’ll make her stage debut in the West End revival of Les Liaisons dangereuses. Barbaro will also be reuniting with her Top Gun: Maverick cast at some point, as a third movie is reportedly in the works . The A Complete Unknown actress celebrated summer by sharing a photo dump to be envious of, as well as the Top Gun: Maverick co-star with whom she took a picture.

On Monica Barbaro’s Instagram, she revealed all of the fun photos she took when she went to the Glastonbury Festival. Other than seeing the beautiful actress being all smiles, other photos that got my attention were a smiley sky painting, Alanis Morissette performing, and… is that Barbaro in a porta potty? But the one photo that caught my and other Instagram users' attention was the FUBAR actress taking a selfie with a familiar Top Gun: Maverick face below:

You got that right! It’s Hangman and Phoenix reuniting! It must have been a real pleasure for Monica Barbaro to find Glen Powell at the same festival. I wonder if they both knew in advance they’d both be there. Seeing the photo of these two only had Instagram users comment hard about wanting Top Gun 3 to happen so badly. With how happy the two look, I have to agree with them. I hope they have more scenes together for the third installment.

While it’s been several years since the cast of Top Gun: Maverick got together for filming, you can tell they’re all still pretty tight with each other. They have their own group chat where they congratulate each other on their successes, like good friends they are. I’m sure once Top Gun 3 starts filming, juicy back-and-forth chats will take place about getting back in the cockpit and working with Tom Cruise again.

It’s amazing that even though filming for a third Top Gun movie hasn’t happened yet, the cast will find ways back to each other. Whether they reunite on the SAG-AFTRA picket line or at a screening of A Complete Unknown with Tom Cruise , the talented cast looks totally tight-knit with one another. As the Top Gun sequel already gave a great introduction to each of the new young pilots, I can’t wait to see what their next adventures will be once they're all back in the sky.

Monica Barbaro’s summer photo dump at the Glastonbury Festival can make anyone insanely jealous, especially at the sight of Glen Powell in attendance with her! Now it makes you wish you could be a third wheel at this Top Gun: Maverick reunion. If the photo of these two makes you want to relive soaring up into the high skies, the action-drama sequel is available to watch with your Paramount+ subscription .