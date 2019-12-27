Someone Replaced Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin With Sylvester Stallone And The Result Is Incredibly Disturbing

If Macaulay Culkin’s face were just replaced but his voice remained the same, it wouldn’t have the same effect, but Home Stallone actually has someone do an impression of Sly’s voice, gifting Kevin McCallister with all of the action star’s essence, and it is used to hilarious effect. The part where Kevin is talking in front of the mirror about all of the products he is using sounds so strange coming from an adult voice and not a young Macaulay Culkin.