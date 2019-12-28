Whoa, Keanu Reeves Could Look Great As X-Men Villain Mister Sinister In The MCU

There is perhaps no actor that fans want to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe more than Keanu Reeves. The beloved actor has been having a career resurgence of late (not that he ever went away) and the internet is constantly championing to see him join the premier film franchise of the day. But who would he play in the MCU? There are a lot of thoughts on that, but if some new fan art is anything to go by, Keanu Reeves could look pretty great as X-Men villain Mister Sinister. Take a look: