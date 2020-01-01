Subscribe To Who Is The Strongest Marvel Hero? Kevin Feige Uses Avengers: Endgame Scene To Answer Updates
Who is the strongest Marvel hero? Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked the question and he did not dodge it. A fan initially asked Feige, as of Avengers: Endgame, in his opinion, who would be the strongest Marvel hero? The fan amended that to include Spider-Man: Far From Home, the most recent MCU movie, but acknowledged that probably wouldn't change Feige's answer. And it didn't. Here's what he said:
It actually sounded like Kevin Feige was going to continue explaining his choice of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) during his panel talk at the New York Film Academy, but the fan who asked the question was so excited at the answer, he kinda cut Feige off by blurting this:
And then the fan thanked Kevin Feige and walked away, moving on to the next fan's question. But the audience had a great reaction during Feige's answer, seeming to agree and cheer. So they liked hearing that Scarlet Witch -- not that she's called that during the Avengers movies -- was his answer, with evidence being how she almost killed Thanos herself in Avengers: Endgame.
Here's the Avengers: Endgame scene in question, with Thanos briefly meeting Scarlet Witch for the first time:
Yeah, Wanda had quite a memorable introduction to Thanos. Her new series WandaVision, coming later this year, will show her called Scarlet Witch for the first time. It already looks like a weird and downright shocking series -- proving that Marvel does know how to take risks.
But what do you think about the strongest Marvel hero debate? Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo recently got some fans talking when he discussed Captain Marvel as potentially more powerful than Thor:
Some fans might also bring Hulk into this argument, although Hulk was left weakened (permanently, I guess?) after Avengers: Endgame.
Kevin Feige was asked about Marvel characters in his own Marvel movies so far from Iron Man to Far From Home, but you could widen the debate to bring in other Marvel Comics characters who haven't been featured in the MCU yet. We know several will be introduced in Phase 4, including some you'll never guess for Doctor Strange 2.
What do you think about Kevin Feige's answer on Wanda/Scarlet Witch as the most powerful Marvel hero, since she almost killed Thanos herself?