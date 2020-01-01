Who Is The Strongest Marvel Hero? Kevin Feige Uses Avengers: Endgame Scene To Answer

It's interesting seeing the Avengers with Captain Marvel. I think that she dimensionalizes them in a really great way. Just from a pure power standpoint and what her abilities are. If you're talking about a collection of heroes, and you're gonna go face Thanos, who we believe still has the gauntlet. She is as powerful, if not more powerful than Thor, and you suddenly have hope again. Because they all know what happened at the end of the last movie, he walked through them like they were paper.