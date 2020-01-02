How Much Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Came From Colin Trevorrow’s Original Script

The fact that Colin Trevorrow was credited in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suggested that some of his ideas were incorporated into the movie, though obviously J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio would receive the ‘Screenplay by’ credits in the end. So if Abrams and Terrio did indeed start from scratch, then either some ideas are universal and Abrams and Terrio unknowingly ventured through the same creative territory that Trevorrow did with Derek Connolly, or Trevorrow’s ‘Story by’ credit because of his prior involvement on The Rise of Skywalker.