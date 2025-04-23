Jurassic World Rebirth's Latest Hire Is A Fantastic Franchise Fit, But I'm Even More Impressed By Its Connection To Star Wars

I’m still taken aback by the fact that the 2025 movie schedule will actually be bringing the seventh Jurassic movie to theaters. With Jurassic World Rebirth’s July release date locked, a lot of other questions have started to fill fans' minds; queries like, “Who’s going to score this next chapter in dinosaur mayhem?”

Well, we finally have the answer to that very question, and it may surprise some of you. But believe it or not, Gareth Edwards’ pre-existing ties to the Star Wars franchise may have made this musical decision possible.

Alexandre Desplat Is Jurassic World Rebirth’s Composer

Following in the footsteps of OG composer John Williams, Jurassic Park III’s Don Davis and previous Jurassic World composer Michael Giacchino, Alexandre Desplat has been revealed to be the next maestro in line. What’s more, that announcement came through a video that celebrates his hiring by debuting snippets of his music for Rebirth, as you’ll see and hear below:

As someone who appreciates movie scores, the Oscar-winning composer that scored Paddington 2, as well as a handful of movies for both Guillermo del Toro and Wes Anderson, Mr. Desplat’s hiring is already a sign of sound judgement. Even listening to him discuss his thoughts on John Williams’ Jurassic Park score, and how it fits into Jurassic World Rebirth, proves that this was a fantastic decision. But in the realm of that galaxy far, far away, Alexandre Desplat’s reteaming with his Godzilla director is something that was supposed to happen not too long ago.

Rogue One’s Ties Deeper Into The Jurassic Franchise Have Just Grown Deeper

Back in 2015, when we knew that John Williams wouldn’t be scoring the first of only two Star Wars Stories we’d get in theaters, Desplat was hired to score Rogue One . Alas, the history of that film’s full road to release is one that’s complicated, and full of twists, just like Tony Gilroy’s extensive reshoots that saw him revising the picture for its 2016 release.

Those reshoots didn’t only lead to Rogue One’s missing trailer scenes being lost to oblivion, but they saw Alexandre Desplat having to depart the project. Brought in to take over the musical duties was composer Michael Giacchino, whose hiring helped complete the Star Wars prequel took place after he’d accepted a new long term gig: the original trilogy of Jurassic World movies.

Much like Maestro Giacchino, Mr. Desplat’s work sounds like it pays proper homage to John Williams’ score from Jurassic Park; especially with the terrifying strings you hear in the video above. But what has me intrigued at this moment is just how much of The Lost World: Jurassic Park’s jungle adventure sounding score will be integrated.

Jurassic World Rebirth is, after all, promising a trip to Isla Sorna , the main setting of that 1997 sequel. So why not bring some of the magic you’re going to hear below back into the picture?

Though I suppose that’d be another firm handshake of musical connection to 2015’s Jurassic World, as Michael Giacchino did reference that theme. All I’m saying is the next time you re-watch the Indominous Rex fight in the third act, listen closely to Blue’s entrance music. You’re welcome.

Modern composers know how iconic John Williams’ music is, and Alexandre Desplat is about to prove just how much of a handle he has on that understanding. I know it’s early, but I’m willing to go out on a limb and say that Jurassic World Rebirth’s musical score is going to be another one I’ll add to my personal music collection.

So if you hear some guy yelling in the tri-state area around July 2nd, that’s probably me having a bit of a fan moment. Either that or I’m seriously being chased by a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and I’m gleefully accepting my final fate.