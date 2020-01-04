10 Huge Questions Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Didn't Answer

The group existed before Ben Solo and Kylo Ren did not found it. So far the group’s objective is rather unclear, but it seems that they are not driven by any overarching goals and do not believe in any sort of morality. Instead they seem to be agents of chaos, destroying because it is in their natures to do so. They are all Force users as well, but we don’t know much more than that. So as of yet, we still haven't learned all the answers to this question, but thankfully, unlike some other entries on this list, we seem poised to get some.