The Uncut Gems Ending Was Originally Different

Uncut Gems has not resonated with all audiences, but I really found it fitting – and shocking – when it ends more on the women Howie left behind than what ultimately happened to Howie. As a whole, the movie is a harrowing account of what gambling and excess can do to a person, and without that ray of light in its ending, Uncut Gems would have been a very different movie. It's always interesting how seemingly small notes or changes can really ultimately effect movies in meaningful ways. We'll have to wait and see if the way the movie pans out is enough to keep Adam Sandler in the awards conversation in the coming months, but it's an interesting story from Julia Fox regardless.