No, Martin Scorsese Hasn’t Seen Joker

Although it told the origin story of one of DC Comics’ most famous super villain, Joker didn’t carry over a lot of elements from the original source material, instead opting to deliver a brand-new take on how the Clown Prince of Crime came to be. However, one way the movie did feel familiar is through its homages to Martin Scorsese’s films, but the legendary filmmaker is not one of the people who have gone to see Joker on the big screen.