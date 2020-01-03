New Bad Boys For Life Image Shows Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Packing Heat

With an unknown criminal element trying to eliminate Will Smith from the Bad Boys picture, directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi have been tasked with bring to life what could possibly be the most personal chapter in this entire saga. So it’s a good thing that this advanced look at Bad Boys For Life, courtesy of Fandango, has the legendary duo of Lowery and Burnett arming up for adventure, even if it is for one last time.