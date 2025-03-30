After Going Viral With Will Smith On TikTok, Fresh Prince’s Tatyana Ali Reveals The ‘Greatest’ Advice He’s Ever Given Her

It’s been nearly 29 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired on TV, but some things never change. For Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the hit family comedy, it’s the sibling-like bond she still has with Will Smith to this day. To prove that point, the two recently reunited for a viral TikTok trend, reminding Ali of the greatest advice her on-screen cousin has ever given her.

The Viral Fresh Prince Trend Is Taking Over TikTok

If there’s anything TikTok loves more than a viral dance trend, it’s one born out of a pop culture moment. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which was one of the best Black sitcoms of the ‘90s , is chock-full of them. And no, this time it’s not the Carlton , but I’m sure Alfonso Ribeiro’s memorable moves will have their resurgence (again) in due time.

The scene being recreated by millions of users is actually from very early on in the series, when Will walks in on Ashley dancing around her room. Since she has headphones on, she doesn’t hear him enter, and he starts mimicking her moves. She eventually turns around to see Will totally vibing on his own, to music he can’t hear. Watch the hilarious encounter here:

It became a trend on TikTok recently, with Doechii’s “Anxiety” becoming so big that Ali told For Women First the Grammy winner’s team reached out to her and Smith. The result was an epic collaboration from the trio, posted to TikTok:

In a separate TikTok video posted to Ali’s page, she and the Bad Boys star address the ad-libbed origins of that scene, and how a lot of people on the viral video app didn’t know the trend was inspired by their show. It’s safe to say they do now, as the Fresh Prince stars’ video with Doechii currently has almost 300 million views.

Clearly though, Smith and the Christmas Everlasting actress picked up right where they left off, and despite his cancellation a few years ago , she has always held love for her brotherly mentor .

The Best Advice Will Smith Ever Gave Ali

The Fresh Prince himself entered Hollywood at a young age, and, therefore, is a great mentor for his two kids, Willow and Jaden Smith, who also grew up in the entertainment industry. But before he had kids, there was his on-screen sibling, Tatyana Ali. Ali started filming Fresh Prince at only 11 years old, with her whole career ahead of her. One thing the Suicide Squad actor told her has stuck with her all these years too, and it was instrumental in her success, as she explained to the outlet:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The greatest advice Will ever gave me was never be afraid to be a free agent. I have used that throughout my life because you never know what is going to happen. For example, you think you have your team, or you think you have something but then you find yourself alone. Will’s words were, never be afraid of anything because there are so many possibilities in front of you.

One of those possibilities was returning to her roots. Ali joined the cast of Bel Air, Peacock’s dramatic reimagined reboot of the iconic original sitcom , in Season 2 in a recurring role as Ashley Banks’ English teacher. The Love That Girl actress said her emotional scenes with her former character were a full circle moment .