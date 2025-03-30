After Going Viral With Will Smith On TikTok, Fresh Prince’s Tatyana Ali Reveals The ‘Greatest’ Advice He’s Ever Given Her

News
By published

They better put a Doechii song in the final season of Bel Air.

Will Smith talks to Ashley Banks during her music practice at school in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.
(Image credit: Hulu)

It’s been nearly 29 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired on TV, but some things never change. For Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the hit family comedy, it’s the sibling-like bond she still has with Will Smith to this day. To prove that point, the two recently reunited for a viral TikTok trend, reminding Ali of the greatest advice her on-screen cousin has ever given her.

The Viral Fresh Prince Trend Is Taking Over TikTok

If there’s anything TikTok loves more than a viral dance trend, it’s one born out of a pop culture moment. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which was one of the best Black sitcoms of the ‘90s, is chock-full of them. And no, this time it’s not the Carlton, but I’m sure Alfonso Ribeiro’s memorable moves will have their resurgence (again) in due time.

The scene being recreated by millions of users is actually from very early on in the series, when Will walks in on Ashley dancing around her room. Since she has headphones on, she doesn’t hear him enter, and he starts mimicking her moves. She eventually turns around to see Will totally vibing on his own, to music he can’t hear. Watch the hilarious encounter here:

@streamonmax

♬ original sound - Franklin Saint

It became a trend on TikTok recently, with Doechii’s “Anxiety” becoming so big that Ali told For Women First the Grammy winner’s team reached out to her and Smith. The result was an epic collaboration from the trio, posted to TikTok:

@willsmith

♬ Anxiety - Doechii

In a separate TikTok video posted to Ali’s page, she and the Bad Boys star address the ad-libbed origins of that scene, and how a lot of people on the viral video app didn’t know the trend was inspired by their show. It’s safe to say they do now, as the Fresh Prince stars’ video with Doechii currently has almost 300 million views.

Clearly though, Smith and the Christmas Everlasting actress picked up right where they left off, and despite his cancellation a few years ago, she has always held love for her brotherly mentor.

The Best Advice Will Smith Ever Gave Ali

The Fresh Prince himself entered Hollywood at a young age, and, therefore, is a great mentor for his two kids, Willow and Jaden Smith, who also grew up in the entertainment industry. But before he had kids, there was his on-screen sibling, Tatyana Ali. Ali started filming Fresh Prince at only 11 years old, with her whole career ahead of her. One thing the Suicide Squad actor told her has stuck with her all these years too, and it was instrumental in her success, as she explained to the outlet:

The greatest advice Will ever gave me was never be afraid to be a free agent. I have used that throughout my life because you never know what is going to happen. For example, you think you have your team, or you think you have something but then you find yourself alone. Will’s words were, never be afraid of anything because there are so many possibilities in front of you.

One of those possibilities was returning to her roots. Ali joined the cast of Bel Air, Peacock’s dramatic reimagined reboot of the iconic original sitcom, in Season 2 in a recurring role as Ashley Banks’ English teacher. The Love That Girl actress said her emotional scenes with her former character were a full circle moment.

I have to say that it must have been quite surreal, and I imagine it was a similar experience for the other OG Fresh Prince cast members who appeared in Season 1. Perhaps with the upcoming fourth and final season set on the 2025 TV Schedule, Will Smith will add a Bel Air cameo to his list of upcoming projects. I would love to see him and Ali reunite on screen again after this iconic dance moment.

Emma Lambiaso

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Katherine Heigl and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.

Katherine Heigl's Story About Trying To Not Get Denny Killed Off On Grey's Anatomy Went Viral On TikTok, And Fans Are Still Not Over It: ‘The End Game Sorry’
Morgan Wallen wears a jean jacket and performs on SNL.

Morgan Wallen Walked Off Stage During The SNL Closing Credits, And Now Fans Are Convinced There’s Drama
Logan (Hugh Jackman) stands in the TVA in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine, while Charles Xavier tries to refute Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Patrick Stewart And Hugh Jackman Have Been Handing Off A Marvel Record, And The Avengers 5 Casting Reveal Ups The Ante Again
See more latest
Most Popular
Logan (Hugh Jackman) stands in the TVA in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine, while Charles Xavier tries to refute Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Patrick Stewart And Hugh Jackman Have Been Handing Off A Marvel Record, And The Avengers 5 Casting Reveal Ups The Ante Again
Katherine Heigl and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Katherine Heigl's Story About Trying To Not Get Denny Killed Off On Grey's Anatomy Went Viral On TikTok, And Fans Are Still Not Over It: ‘The End Game Sorry’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talking on Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan
A Charity Head Honcho Says An Event Was Completely Ruined Thanks To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: ‘We Cannot Be An Extension Of The Sussexes.’
Sidney Poitier and Eddie Murphy side-by-side photo.
Eddie Murphy Reveals The Role Sidney Poitier Bluntly Told Him Not To Take: ‘You Are Not Denzel, And You Are Not Morgan’
Kim Kardashian on The Kardashians Season 6 trailer.
‘Spring Break.’ I Didn't Expect A Gray Bikini From Kim Kardashian, But The Whole Thing Works... Swimmingly
Blake Lively stars in It End with Us, while Ryan Reynolds stars in Red Notice
Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Are Seemingly Skipping The Met Gala For What Most May Assume Are Lawsuit-Related Reasons, But Not So Fast
Morgan Wallen wears a jean jacket and performs on SNL.
Morgan Wallen Walked Off Stage During The SNL Closing Credits, And Now Fans Are Convinced There’s Drama
A view of a Figment topiary and a flower in front of Spaceship Earth during 2025&#039;s EPCOT International Flower &amp; Garden Festival.
EPCOT Saw Yet Another Crazy Popcorn Bucket Line, And I Can't Deny That I Would Have Waited In Line For This One Too
Noah Wyle as Dr. John Carter on ER Season 6
ER's Noah Wyle Reflects On Carter And Lucy's Brutal Attack, And I Still Can't Believe He Was Robbed On The Awards Circuit That Year
Sofia Carson sitting at a boardroom with a city view behind her in The Life List
Netflix's New Rom-Com Actually Led To People Breaking Up With Their Partners, And Its Star Explained Why It Highlights 'The Beauty' Of The Movie