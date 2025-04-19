Will Smith Reveals What He Learned While Working With Fresh Prince Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro, And This Is A Great Lesson
These two worked so well together.
Throughout the history of TV, there have been great sitcom duos, like Sanford and Son’s Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson and Laverne & Shirley’s Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro deserve their flowers as well for their contributions. The show marked Smith’s first major acting gig, and he had to pick up quite a bit of skills on the job. As he recently revealed, he learned a lot from Ribeiro as well, and there’s a specific lesson that, as a fan, I’m truly glad he took to heart.
It’s not uncommon for Will Smith to warmly reflect on his tenure on one of the best Black sitcoms of the ‘90s. Smith did so yet again when he appeared on the Drink Champs podcast (which is available on YouTube). When Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, came up during the discussion, Smith lauded his co-star and longtime friend’s commitment. He also recalled the keen way that his good buddy would work with the Fresh Prince writers:
That’s a smart way for an actor to approach their work. By giving it his all no matter the quality of the joke, the Silver Spoons alum was able to give the writers a clear indication as to whether something worked or didn’t work. It makes me wonder just how many of Carlton’s best jokes were formed due to the actor’s commitment. Will Smith went on to sing his co-star’s praises for his A+ “Carlton dance” and more:
Even today, Alfonso Ribeiro’s performance as Carlton is well remembered and still enjoyed by fans. It’s hard to imagine the star not landing the role in the first place, even though Ribeiro dislikes his audition due to the fact that he wore clothes that didn’t match Carlton’s personality. Of all the notable moments from his time filming the show, Ribeiro now says his favorite is from the Season 5 episode “Will’s Misery. It’s at the end of the installment that Ribeiro, in an unscripted move, runs around the set.
It wasn’t always easy for the child star to play the preppy Carlton, though, as the character arguably became a bit too popular, leading him to become synonymous with Banks. It’s for that reason that the Love Wrecked alum came to resent Carlton, especially amid a slew of post-Fresh Prince career struggles. Thankfully, TV personality Tom Bergeron helped him turn his career around, and he now hosts America’s Funniest Home Videos and Dancing with the Stars.
Alfonso Ribeiro now seems to have made peace with his performance as Carlton, and I’m glad, given that he, along with Will Smith, produced comedic gold. It’s great that Ribeiro’s dedication to the craft rubbed off on Smith the way that it did, as I’m not sure the show would’ve become what it did otherwise. You can stream all six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the 2020 reunion special using a Max subscription.
