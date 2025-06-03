Will Smith Trolled Woman Who Said The Mustache And Goatee Wasn’t An A+ Combo (And I Can't Get Enough)

While we all go through life dealing with some incredibly generalized expectations of what is and isn’t attractive or even good when it comes to our appearance, everyone really knows that (deep down) all people have their own personal taste when it comes to looks and what they find appealing. It’s fair to say that during his 30+ years as a famous person, Oscar winner Will Smith has been on millions of people’s list of good looking guys. One reason for that is likely his choice of facial hair. But, his preferred mustache/goatee combo recently came under fire, and now that the Bad Boys franchise star has trolled the woman who dissed the look, I honestly can’t get enough of it!

What Happened When Will Smith Saw Someone Diss The Look Of A Mustache And Goatee?

If you’ve been around on this planet long enough you will know that at least one thing is true: all trends come and go in cycles. This includes trends in fashion/grooming, and while we see it very clearly in hairstyles, it also happens with the facial hair that dudes can sport from time to time. Rapper/actor Will Smith was clean shaven for a time in the late ‘90s, then moved on to a mustachioed look, but his bread and butter style is the marriage of mustache and goatee.

The potential star of Bad Boys 5 was recently looking around online and noticed this bold proclamation from someone on social media:

Black men w the goatee and mustache combo are ugly as fuck

I have sooooo many thoughts and questions about this opinion, but Smith made his own known by simply taking to Instagram , sharing a screenshot of the person’s strongly-worded message and then (after noting in his caption that he was “Just gonna leave this here for you”) kindly offered himself as a subject for the defense of the supposedly dreaded “goatee and mustache combo.”

Though only two of the photos of himself truly showed him beardless but with the ‘stache and ‘tee, I’m happy to hop into my own way-back machine and give you some evidence to support his argument. Observe now, the Men In Black movies star at the 1997 premiere of that original massive hit movie:

(Image credit: Getty Images (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images))

I just don’t get it. How can anyone look at Smith in this photo (which was taken in the midst of his ascendancy to complete movie stardom and saw him holding his oldest son, Trey) and make a legitimate claim for the man we see here being “ugly as fuck”?

It really makes me wonder what the woman who made that sweeping statement is looking for. ‘Stache only? Goatee and nothing else? Does a Black man need a full beard to get some positive attention from this individual? Or, should they be clean shaven 24/7? Also, why does this only apply to males with African heritage? It’s all so perplexing to me.

Even though the man who’s given us some amazing performances in great movies only used himself to counter this opinion, he’s not wrong. Just look at him at the 33rd American Music Awards in 2005:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc))

See?! He even added a hat at a jaunty angle here, and he still looks pretty good. And, as a hat fan myself, I can tell you that they can be difficult to pull off for some (slightly) lesser (and unfortunate) forms of humanity. There are probably some who share the thought that a ‘stache and ‘tee look doesn’t work for Black guys, but I hope they’re now rethinking that position.