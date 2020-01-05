Jumanji: The Next Level Just Quietly Passed Another Big Box Office Milestone

Do you remember when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle came out? It was right after Star Wars: The Last Jedi. No one expected much from this Jumanji movie, which was initially viewed as a full reboot without any or many ties to the Robin Williams movie. Instead, Welcome to the Jungle did cement itself in that same world (there was another connection in The Next Level) and, overall, was a blast fans and critics loved. And it just. kept. making. money.