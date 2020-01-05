Subscribe To Jumanji: The Next Level Just Quietly Passed Another Big Box Office Milestone Updates
Jumanji: The Next Level is still crushing week after week. It's just sitting back in an easy chair counting money as fans argue over Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker or blast The Grudge with an F CinemaScore or debate whether The Lion King is animated or not or get confused over Uncut Gems or continue to rip on the money-draining Cats, etc.
Through it all, Jumanji: The Next Level has been either #1 or -- after Star Wars: Episode IX arrived -- #2 on the box office charts since its December 13 release. And now it has smoothly passed another box office milestone -- $600 million worldwide.
Here's the breakdown for Jumanji: The Next Level after four weeks of release, per Box Office Mojo:
Unlike some movies -- including a lot of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's other action movies like Hobbs & Shaw and Skycraper -- these Jumanji films tend to stay relatively close when it comes to the domestic North American box office and markets around the world. Jumanji is equally popular everywhere.
It was the same for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which ended its incredible 53-week run just shy of $1 billion:
Will The Next Level be able to catch up to or top Welcome to the Jungle? Eh. Doesn't really matter. It's still a huge win to even be doing this well.
Do you remember when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle came out? It was right after Star Wars: The Last Jedi. No one expected much from this Jumanji movie, which was initially viewed as a full reboot without any or many ties to the Robin Williams movie. Instead, Welcome to the Jungle did cement itself in that same world (there was another connection in The Next Level) and, overall, was a blast fans and critics loved. And it just. kept. making. money.
It would be silly to think you could capture the same lightning in a bottle for the next Jumanji sequel. But here we are, and The Next Level is doing better than well, it's just not a surprise this time, and there are bigger fish to talk about at the box office with so many other conversations.
What's next? You know Jumanji 4 is coming after that ending. Dwayne Johnson is even teasing fans with the mystery of who'll be playing a certain new avatar. The producers talked to CinemaBlend about multiple Jumanji universes, so that offers a lot of potential for more stories, and more money. Hey, as long as they keep the movies fresh and funny and the cast members want to return, why not?
Are you surprised by how well Jumanji: The Next Level is doing? Do you think it can top Welcome to the Jungle? Excited for Jumanji 4? Keep up with everything heading to the big screen this year with our 2020 movie release date schedule.