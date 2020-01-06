Why Ghostbusters: Afterlife Didn't Bring Back The Original Ecto-1

USA Today has run a preview of some of the big films set to hit theaters in the next 12 months, and the quick bit about Ghostbusters: Afterlife primarily focuses on the new movie's connection to the larger legacy, and what fans can expect from the new Ecto-1 (including a new image of the vehicle from the film). In the piece, it's explained that the production opted not to use the original car from the first Ghostbusters, which is still safe in storage on the Sony Picture lot in Los Angeles, and instead tracked down a different 1959 Cadillac to convert into the titular team's favorite mode of transportation.