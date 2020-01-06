Margot Robbie Explains Why Birds Of Prey Will Be So Different From Joker

The DC live-action universe has had an interesting tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. After a rocky start, Warner Bros. seems to have found its stride recently, with successful projects like Aquaman, Shazam!, and Joker. The latter is a serious contender this Award Season, and provided something wholly unique to the superhero genre while being set outside of the DCEU. The next movie that is actually apart of that shared universe is Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey, produced by and starring Margot Robbie. And now the actress has revealed what will make that blockbuster so different than Joker.