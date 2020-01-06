The New Mutants Will Officially End Fox's X-Men Era And That's Really Strange

It’s unclear if the reshoots were ever conducted in the first place, or if they were and it was ultimately decided not to use any of that extra material. I’m guessing the former since it’s highly unlikely Disney would pour money into more filming and then be okay with nothing from that period being used. Regardless, Disney may be dedicating resources to marketing The New Mutants and possibly even provided some funds for postproduction polishes, but in terms of what unfolded in front of cameras, it sounds like all of it is from back in 2017, when Fox was still its own entity.