Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art Imagines The X-Men’s Entrance Into The MCU, And I’m Freaking Out

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature a huge ensemble cast and multiple superhero teams. That includes the long-awaited entrance of the X-Men, with fan art imagining what it'll look like when they pop up in the 2026 blockbuster.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but the live streamed cast announcement confirmed the return of a number of actors from the X-Men movies. While exactly how that'll work is a mystery, we can imagine their long-anticipated entrance thanks to fan art from Instagram. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have lamented about the X-Men-sized hole in the shared universe. While Disney's acquisition of Fox opened the doors for this to happen, we haven't seen the team of mutants assembled yet. But that's finally going to change when Doomsday hits theaters next year.

In this image we see X-Men characters old and new united in the formation of the team that's expected to appear in the next Avengers flick. That includes OGs like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden. Then there's Channing Tatum's Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as Alan Cumming's first return as Nightcrawler since X-Men 2. And in this edit the team is mostly wearing bright, comic-book accurate costumes for their characters.

In the years since Disney could legally include X-Men characters, we've seen a few come and go briefly during various projects. Patrick Stewart had a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Kelsey Grammer reprised his role as Beast in The Marvels' post-credits scene. The latter is expected to be the entry point to the team arriving in Avengers: Doomsday, presumably traveling through the multiverse in order to battle the villainous Doctor Doom. But the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest for now.

As previously mentioned, the X-Men are just one team of heroes that will somehow factor into the mysterious events of Doomsday. There are also a number of Avengers on the cast list, as well as the Thunderbolts* aka New Avengers and the newly arrived Fantastic Four. There are a ton of characters that are going to have to find a way to unite and battle Robert Downey Jr's Doom, which could be challenging thanks to egos and he the fact that 2/4 teams are not from main MCU timeline.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th, 2026. But first up is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.