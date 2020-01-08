Subscribe To The Time Jack Black Introduced Himself On The Jumanji Set By Singing 'Welcome To The Jungle' Updates
|
Leave a Comment
How do you greet a co-worker on the first day of work? Most would say “Hello,” or “Nice to meet you,” as typical social conventions dictate. But Jack Black isn’t a typical sort of guy, and Jumanji: The Next Level isn’t a standard blockbuster either.
So when introducing himself to new co-star Awkwafina, it was an obvious Jack Black move to start singing Guns N’ Roses “Welcome To The Jungle” when the meeting of these two comedic minds happened for the first time on set.
It’s the sort of thing that you’d totally expect from Jack Black, as he’s kind of known around the world for his musical chops, courtesy of not only his band Tenacious D, but also thanks to performances in landmark films like School of Rock.
But whether you’re expecting it or not, nothing could prepare you for the man who brings Jumanji: The Next Level’s Professor Shelly Oberon to life coming at you, singing in his best Axl Rose voice, telling you exactly where you are and where you’re going to die.
You can watch Jack Black and Awkwafina tell the story about their first meeting, as well as answer some of the Internet’s most burning questions, in the video below, courtesy of WIRED:
What’s even funnier is the fact that this isn’t even the first story that’s put Jack Black on the set of a Jumanji movie singing this very same song. As ScreenRant picked up on during the press tour for Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Black’s habit of singing that song on set helped director Jake Kasdan nail down the title to the first sequel that put Jumanji back on the board.
Now, one sequel into the future, Jumanji: The Next Level seems to have benefitted from Jack Black’s rendition of “Welcome To The Jungle,” as the second installment of this potential trilogy has broken records and hauled in some decent cash since its mid-December debut.
Of course, should there be a fourth movie/third installment of the modern Jumanji trilogy, that means there’s probably going to be more new faces to encounter in this world of video game adventure. Which also means that Jack Black is going to have to warm up those pipes from the moment that film is announced, as there’s now an added expectation that Jumanji: The Next Level’s successor will need to be blessed in the same fashion as its forebears.
We’ll have to wait and see how things play out, but for now, carry that image of Awkwafina and Jack Black meeting for the first time, and his rock prowess delivering those shredding vocals, sealing a friendship pact that’ll more than likely last forever. It kinda warms your heart, doesn’t it?
Jumanji: The Next Level is in theaters now, waiting for eager and willing players to enter the jungle.