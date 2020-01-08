The Time Jack Black Introduced Himself On The Jumanji Set By Singing 'Welcome To The Jungle'

Of course, should there be a fourth movie/third installment of the modern Jumanji trilogy, that means there’s probably going to be more new faces to encounter in this world of video game adventure. Which also means that Jack Black is going to have to warm up those pipes from the moment that film is announced, as there’s now an added expectation that Jumanji: The Next Level’s successor will need to be blessed in the same fashion as its forebears.