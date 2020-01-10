Jason Blum's Blunt Email To Scott Derrickson After His Shocking Doctor Strange Exit

Although Scott Derrickson had talked about having a plans for a Doctor Strange sequel even before Stephen Strange’s MCU origin story came out, it wasn’t until December 2018 that he was reported to have signed onto the sequel. Then at San Diego Comic-Con the next year, Derrickson talked about how the reason he returned for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which will also include Scarlet Witch) is because he was given assurances it wouldn’t be “just another sequel,” and that he’d get into the “gothic” and “horrific” elements from the original Doctor Strange comics.