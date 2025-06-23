‘Do You Guys Need Any Help?’ OG Blade Writer Recalls What Happened When He Reached Out About Marvel’s Reboot

Before penning DC movies like Batman Begins and Man of Steel, David S. Goyer sunk his teeth into the superhero genre over at Marvel with the Wesley Snipes-led Blade movies. It’s been 21 years since that film series came to an end, and six years since it was announced that Mahershala Ali would be leading a Blade reboot set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And yet, this new take on Blade continues to deal with setbacks and obstacles. Goyer even reached out to Marvel Studios a little under a year ago about the project and has shared what came of that.

While speaking with Variety, Goyer recalled how he had his agent reach out to Marvel Studios towards the end of 2024 to see if they required any assistance with putting the Blade reboot together. Evidently they didn’t given the answer he received back, with Goyer sharing:

It’s so funny, about eight months ago — when, not the latest hiccup hit, but like the prior hiccup — I had so many people that would say to me, ‘Dude, would you get in there on Blade? Would you just get in there?,’ whether it be friends or fans or people on social media. And I wasn’t even really thinking about it, but then I had my agent call Marvel and say, ‘Do you guys need any help?’ And they said, ‘We love you, but we think we’ve cracked it now, and we’re in a good place.’ And then the latest thing happened. And so no, they haven’t contacted me.

The “latest thing” David S. Goyer is referring to is likely how Blade was removed from the upcoming Marvel movies calendar after having previously been set for November 7, 2025. That was one of several release dates it had held since Mahershala Ali walked out onto San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H stage in 2019 to announce to the world with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that the MCU was getting its own Blade. Ali later vocally cameoed as the Daywalker in the Eternals end-credits scene.

Maybe Marvel was in a better place with Blade when David S. Goyer had his agent contact the powers-that-be over there, but I’m doubtful that’s still the case. Blade remains undated, and even if its progress suddenly started accelerating, the earliest it could come out is in 2027. Although Goyer isn’t privy to behind-the-scenes goings on with the project, he would still entertain working on its script if approached, explaining:

I might consider it because I love the character, and it sort of started my superhero career. Even though I’m now considered a DC guy, I started as a Marvel guy. I would consider it, it would be fun to return to that world. That being said, I’m pretty much otherwise 99% done with superheroes. I love this stuff. I watch all the movies, but I’ve just done so much in the world. But yeah, I would consider it, just for old time’s sake.

Actors like Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo were all attached to Blade at one point or another, but the latter two eventually departed, and Mahershala Ali remains the only star officially still attached. The reboot has cycled through the directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange, and as of November 2023, Michael Green was handling rewrites. So the future of Ali’s Blade remains shrouded in uncertainty, but at least Wesley Snipes reprised his Blade last year in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, although Goyer was confused by his appearance.

Meanwhile, David S. Goyer continues to keep busy with TV shows like The Sandman, Murderbot and Foundation. The former series, which is ending after two seasons, can be viewed with a Netflix subscription, and the latter two are accessible with an Apple TV+ subscription.