Star Wars’ Adam Driver Has A Brilliant Perspective On The Force Awakens’ Title

As far as overall journey, in my first meetings with J.J. he kind of set this arc of this character that I really related to. And then for six years you kind of have in the back of your mind where that character starts in the last movie. Nobody knew how it ended, even when we started it no one knew how it ended. But the title of the first one being The Force Awakens, is something that I really took to heart for him. It’s not only The Force that awakens for the light, but it’s the dark. And again, J.J. gave me this thing to think about for what turned out to be a six year journey of how he evolves. Which hopefully come to fruition in a way in this movie.