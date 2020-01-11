Subscribe To Star Wars’ Adam Driver Has A Brilliant Perspective On The Force Awakens’ Title Updates
It’s still strange to comprehend it, but the Skywalker Saga is over. In just four years, Star Wars fans were taken on a twisty, turning ride across the galaxy to wrap up the story that George Lucas began in 1977. Along the way, audiences were introduced to quite a few new characters, some of which will remain among the franchise’s most interesting players, and that certainly includes Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren.
Son to Han Solo and Leia Organa, nephew to Luke Skywalker, grandson to Darth Vader and named after Ben Kenobi, there’s no Star Wars character with more ties to the saga more than Kylo Ren, is there? As the Marriage Story actor thinks back on his Star Wars odyssey, he has a cool perspective on the title of Force Awakens. Check out what Adam Driver said:
How interesting! Can you believe Adam Driver had some of the ideas explored in The Rise of Skywalker in his brain since he first started playing the character? It’s pretty crazy! While many think of the title as a reference to Rey embracing her Force sensitivity during the adventure, it also has a lot to do with Kylo Ren’s character arc as well.
While Daisy Ridley’s Rey was brought up into the light in the 2015 blockbuster, The Force Awakens sees Kylo Ren completely embracing the dark side. He wrestles a bit with it throughout the movie, but it’s when he murders his father that it’s cemented.
SPOILERS AHEAD for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
As we learn in the recent conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, Rey and Kylo Ren are revealed to be a dyad in the Force. They are two opposite sides of a coin, in a sense, who have a bond so deep that it is the key to bringing balance to the Force. So looking back at The Force Awakens, the two meeting and building a connection also has a lot to do with the title. It was in front of us the whole time!
Along with his words to Xilla Valentine, Adam Driver recently talked about how much he loves the “ambiguity” of Star Wars. There’s a lot up to interpretation by the end of the movie. Maybe this is why he doesn’t plan on returning to the role. Such as why did Kylo and Rey kiss? Did they have the hots for each other the whole time? Who knew?!
