Surprise, Avengers: Endgame Just Got A Big Box Office Update Months After Leaving Theaters

However, James Cameron said he thinks it's a "certainty" that Avatar will ultimately reclaim the top box office title from Avengers: Endgame through a re-release. When will that re-release happen? I can imagine Disney -- which now owns everything -- re-releasing Avatar in theaters shortly before Avatar 2's December 2021 release date. It would make sense to introduce the movie to a wider audience, since a major reason Avatar got the most money in the first place was the 3D appeal and the thrill of seeing it on the big screen. Watching it on Disney+ on your tablet isn't quite the same.