1917 Box Office: The World War I Film Pushes Star Wars From The Number One Spot

The narrative surrounding Miguel Areta's Like A Boss – which is paired with Just Mercy in fourth place ? isn't really comparable. While the two films reportedly sold just as many tickets in the last three days, word of mouth for the comedy has been considerably different than what exists for the death row-centric legal drama. Critics did not take kindly to the Tiffany Haddish/Rose Byrne feature, resulting in a rough 21% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while general audiences have been a bit more friendly, it still only resulted with a "B" grade on CinemaScore. The drops that both movies experience over the course of the next week should be interesting, as I predict that Just Mercy will wind up ranking higher than Like A Boss on the chart this time next week.