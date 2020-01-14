How Pixar’s Onward Became An Urban Fantasy Film

That’s where the idea of magic came from. We thought, well, we need to make a movie where that could be possible. And then the idea was, I don’t want to make a period piece in a fantasy world, I wouldn’t feel as close to that and then thought ‘well, why can’t it be modern and be a fantasy magical place?’ And that led to the humor of ‘well, that would be ridiculous and we could do all these gags.’ And then lastly they kind of came together when we realized well, Ian is this character who is not living up to his full potential out of fear and comfort, not wanting to explore and take risks and the world was kind of mirroring that too. Like, oh if this was a world that maybe got a little too comfortable. It’s never to say that this is a movie about science or technology being bad, it’s really about baby with the bathwater, they’ve lost a little bit of their specialness in taking the easy route. ’